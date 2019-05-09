Nigeria: 11 Killed, Several Homes Destroyed in Boko Haram Attack

No fewer than 11 persons including four soldiers have been killed while several houses and shops were razed down when Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military base at Molai Community, in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The incident which started at about 6:30pm on Tuesday and lasted for hours forced many residents at the outskirts of Lawanti Kura, NNPC Depot and Molai axis to scamper for safety, as many fled into the main town for safety.

Molai is situated along the recently closed Maiduguri-Damboa- Chibok- Biu Road and is about 10km drive to Maiduguri city. Just last week, three suicide bombers wreaked havoc at a missionary hospital in Molai Village, living scores injured, while the suicide bombers died at the spot.

This latest attack is coming barely four days after a group of insurgents invaded a military base in Magumeri which led to the killing of many soldiers including a Captain as well as some attackers.

According to a resident, Adamu Isa who lost his brother in the attack, "I was surprised to see soldiers running into the town from terrorists' attacks. I have been hearing that when Boko Haram attacks military formations, the soldiers abandon their duty post and fled, it was until this attack in Molai when I saw with my eyes soldiers taking to their heels with their AK47 rifles hanged at their back that I know that it is true."

Our correspondent who visited the scene yesterday morning reports that the entire Molai Market square were set ablaze including shops and grinding machines, while six people and unspecified number of livestock were burnt by the insurgents.

An unconfirmed report has it that the newly commissioned Power substation that supplies electricity to the entire Maiduguri metropolis, Jere local government area and other communities were torched by the insurgents which lead to total blackout since Tuesday.

According to a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force domiciled in Molai, Mohammed Abdul the "terrorists stormed the area in military styled convoys with explosives and threw them into residential houses. We lost 11 persons in the attacks, four civilians in Molai and seven others at check points including four soldiers."

"We don't know how many people are currently at hospital but many were wounded, we are still looking for our families since last night, many are yet to reunite with their families," Abdul added.