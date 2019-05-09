Kenya: Drama and Confusion as Trio Fight to Bury 'Husband'

Mourners were thrown into confusion at the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Mortuary in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday when three women fought over the body of a boda boda rider whom they each claimed was the husband.

The trio scuffled as they attempted to sign the burial permit for the deceased Peter Mwangi, who died in a road accident last week.

The women, Janet Wambui, Lydia Wanjiru and Susan Wakuthii, shoved each other out of the way as they struggled to get into the morgue to get the body, sending the mourners scampering.

Police officers were forced to move in to separate the warring women. At some point they cocked their guns as the fiery trio dared each other to collect the body.

'CO-WIVES'

The police then ordered the mortuary attendants not to release the body until the fighting parties came to an agreement.

"I'm the first wife of Mr Mwangi and I must bury his remains," shouted Ms Wambui as she sobbed.

And Ms Wanjiru claimed there was a plot to deny her a chance to bury her husband and she had to fight.

"It is my right to bury my husband and no one should block me," said Ms Wanjiru.

Ms Wakuthii said she was at Ngurubani where she stays when she learnt that her husband was being buried without her knowledge.

"I had to rush to the mortuary and stop my alleged co-wives from taking away the body of my husband," she said.

RELATIVES

Shocked mourners stood at a distance watching the scuffle unfold.

Mr Julius Muriuki, one of the mourners, recalled that he had just arrived at the mortuary when hell broke loose.

"I was terrified when the women appeared and started fighting over the body. Other mourners were also equally shocked," he said.

Another mourner, Ms Wincate Muthoni said she had to take off when chaos erupted.

"It was my first time to see several women fighting over a body of man they claimed to be their husband and I had to ran away to avoid being hurt," she said.

As the stalemate ensued, Kanyekiini ward representative, Mr Harrison Ngiria, prevailed upon the women asking them to come to an agreement to the bury the deceased. He assured them that no one would be sidelined and that they allow Mr Mwangi's relatives to give him a decent send off.

It was then, the women cooled down and allowed the deceased's uncle Mr Stanley Ngigi to collect the body.

Moments later the mourners escorted the body of Mr Mwangi to Umbui village where he was buried hurriedly.