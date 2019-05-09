Kenya U-20 to Train in South Africa Ahead of World Trophy

Kenya Under-20 rugby team, popularly known as Chipu, will train in South Africa next month ahead of its opening match of the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy slated for July 9 to 21 in Brazil.

Kenya faces Uruguay in its opening match of the tournament, and Team manager Jimmy Mnene has said Chipu are banking on support from the government to make the trip, adding that Kenya Rugby Union has already forwarded a budget of Sh15 million to Ministry of Sports to facilitate the team's preparations for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.

"We are working within our means to ensure the boys remain focused for the task in Brazil. The Union forwarded a budget of Sh15 million to the Sports Ministry a few days ago. If these funds are made available in good time, we will travel to South Africa end of June to play a friendly match against a team in South Africa," Mnene said early this week.

"We also hope some of the players in the team will get the chance to feature in Elgon Cup when Kenya plays Uganda," Mnene told Nation Sport on Monday.

To qualify for the world competition, Kenya humiliated Tunisia 73-0 in semi-final and shocked heavyweights Namibia 21-18 in the final of the African qualifiers, the Barthes Trophy Cup, in Nairobi last month.

According to the draw for the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy done in Dublin, Kenya is in Pool 'A' alongside Japan and Uruguay. The teams will be joined by the winner of North American qualifier between Canada and the USA.

Speaking on Friday, Chipu head coach Paul Odera described the group as 'very difficult,' especially because Japan, Uruguay, Canada and USA are regular campaigners in the second-tier world competition. The teams have also competed in the top-tier World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Japan is back in the World Rugby Under 20 Trophy after being relegated from the top-tier global tournament for finishing last in 2018 edition.

The Japanese won the second-tier tournament in 2014 and 2017, while Uruguay and USA won it in 2008 and 2012 respectively. Canada has competed in Under 20 Trophy eight times since 2010, missing out only in 2016.

This will be the second time Kenya is competing at the world stage after hosting the Under-20 Trophy in 2009 at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa Grounds, and at Impala Grounds in Nairobi.

Kenya has never met Uruguay, Japan and Canada in an Under-20 rugby match.

Kenya stunned USA 33-32 in Pool 'A' of the 2009 tournament, and narrowly missed out a place in the final after the Americans hit Namibia 29-24 in the final match of the group to advance.