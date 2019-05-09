Nigeria: Imposition of National Assembly Leaders Has Never Worked - Ndume

One of the top contenders for the office of the Senate President in the 9th Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, has cautioned political parties and "powerful" individuals against attempting to impose their preferred candidates as leaders of the National Assembly (NASS).

Ndume, who revisited how NASS leaders have emerged since Nigeria returned to full-blown democracy in 1999 till date, declared that everyone ever imposed on the lawmakers by either powerful politicians or past presidents never lasted in such offices.

As Nigerians of high reputation, Ndume said that from all indications the incoming lawmakers mean well for Nigeria and its democracy and would therefore not succumb to external forces in the choice of their leaders.

Ndume said that he enjoys mass support from the senators-elect and was sure of emerging the next Senate president.

The soft-spoken and eloquent lawmaker, who visited the corporate office of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, yesterday in Abuja, disclosed that he had consulted widely and extensively reached out to his colleagues across party lines on his interest in the Senate presidency and had received overwhelming support from them.

Ndume (APC, Borno South), who has served as House of Representatives' minority leader and Senate leader, said that he is eminently qualified to be the Senate president and chairman of the 9th National Assembly, adding that he had paid his dues to the ruling APC, the federal legislature and his people, who have asked him to join the current race.

He, however, declared that it was not a "do-or-die affair" because power belongs to God and He entrusts it to whoever he wills.

The lawmaker said that he enjoys a very cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari but vowed not to drop his name because he is seeking for the Senate presidency.

In his nine-point agenda, which he unveiled during the visit, Ndume said that under his leadership, the Upper House would use 30 days for the confirmation of nominees of the president, 60 days for concurrence on bills passed by the House of Representatives; 90 days for the passage of budget from the day of submission, and 120 days for the passage of executive bills.

He promised to ensure the passage of the Constituency Development Bill to make "constituency projects more transparent, accountable, efficient, and effective."

Also prominent on his agenda is the reduction of the "unnecessary privileges attached to the office of the Senate president to make it first among equals; work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive without undermining the principle of the separation of powers; make new laws and review old ones to be in tandem with the APC's Next Level agenda for Nigeria, especially those of President Buhari in securing the country, job creation, fighting corruption, economic and infrastructure development, business and entrepreneurial development, political inclusion, and healthcare enhancement services, and education."

Responding to his alleged sponsorship of Boko Haram insurgents, Ndume said that it was the handiwork of the previous administration, adding that all investigations carried out by security agencies and authorities had exonerated him.

He wondered why the insurgents that he allegedly sponsors have killed some of his relations and destroyed his family houses in Gwarzo just to get at him.

Ndume stated that so far he remains the only candidate that had presented his agenda to his colleagues and expressed the confidence that they would buy his plan for both the Senate and Nigeria.

Asked whether the APC's endorsement of some people for the leadership of the National Assembly will discourage him from the race, Ndume said that he is walking on a familiar turf, adding that he emerged victorious in elections in the legislature where he did not even give himself a chance.

The lawmaker added that it was not the APC but its chairman that anointed some candidates for certain NASS offices.

He said: "Once you depend on God and you take your campaign to the people that will vote, you will certainly become victorious. If God does not make Senate president, I am sure that He might give me something better."

On his political sojourn and milestones, Ndume replied: "I've paid my dues. I was a minority leader. I was a Senate leader. I should be given the chance. If this Senate should get the leadership it requires we will move the country forward and I am confident I will win that election whenever it is conducted.

"Our colleagues know the three of us. I am confident I will win that election. I depend on God. Power belongs to God.

"I don't like discussing personality. I just focus on what I have. We will bring the Senate to where it's supposed to be. It is an assembly of elders. These are leaders in their own right and they must be allowed to do the right thing," Ndume said of the coming NASS leadership election.

According to him, the seeming interferences on the coming contest was giving him an advantage, adding that he is constantly in touch with the incoming senators, selling his nine-point agenda to them.

He, however, emphasised that "I am not desperate but I am talking to the senators. When people said we are praying for you, it gives me more confidence. The president will not and has not interfered on National Assembly leadership.

"Before I go into this contest, I spoke with the president and he gave me his blessing. Whether it is Ndume, Lawan or Goje, we are all APC members and there should not be interference. My people said I should contest. If I don't do that who will vote for me again?

"Imposition has never worked in the National Assembly. The politics is drifting at godfatherism. So, some of us who don't have godfathers and have only God, we will keep pushing and with God on our side, we will win," Ndume said.

On the statement credited to his home state governor who is also a senator-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, that he comply with the directive of the leader of the APC, Ndume said "The governor is right in his own right. I am disappointed but I don't have any problem with that. It has happened in the past and God saw me through. I have lost one vote there and I know it. But if it were to be open secret ballot, I can't lose that vote. Candidate imposed never last, that is if he or she wins," he noted.

Ndume said if he emerged Senate president, the scenario that played out as a result of the 2015 leadership won't occur, stressing that he would neither be confrontational nor be a rubber stamp in managing the affairs of the Senate.

