Kenya: Kisumu County to Build Sh248 Million Paediatric Research Hospital

The process of building a paediatric research hospital in Kisumu has started with a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The Sh248 million hospital is a joint collaboration between the Kisumu County government and global healthcare company Novartis.

The hospital is expected to be completed in the next 18 months and will have a 30-bed inpatient unit.

It will also have four isolation rooms, six high dependency units, a 15-bed mothers' hostel, a playroom, an eight-bed incubator nursery, an eight-bed isolation nursery and a 12-bed research ward.

The hospital will also have an outpatient wing.

FUNDING

Novartis will pump in Sh168 million while the county government will put in Sh80 million for equipment and staff.

Kisumu County has a high burden of infectious diseases and high maternal and child mortality with an estimated 79 out of every 1,000 children dying before their fifth birthday.

According to a 2011-2015 survey by the Global Health Action in Kombewa, Kisumu County neonatal pneumonia is a leading cause of deaths in new-born children with birth asphyxia causing 20.6 percent of deaths in the region.

Other causes of deaths in the region include unspecified neonatal causes taking 22.1 percent, abnormalities from birth which accounted for 2.9 percent of deaths with preterm deaths accounting for 20.6 percent of new-born deaths in the region.

CHILD MORTALITY

Speaking Wednesday during the launch at Kombewa, Governor Anyang' Nyongo said that the hospital will help reduce child mortality and will also go a long way in improving healthcare in the region.

"We are in the process of equipping our health facilities to ensure that each of our seven sub-counties has fully functional comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal facilities. This paediatric hospital will go a long way in helping us to achieve this goal," said Governor Nyong'o.

Kisumu County has allocated Sh63 million for hiring 179 additional healthcare providers who will include nurses, clinical officers and laboratory personnel on contract.

This comes after concerns of understaffing were raised by the Kombewa Medical Superintendent, Dr David Okeyo.

"Improvement of health facilities leads to an increased number of patients visiting the facility and the staff available are forced to overwork to meet the demand," said Dr Okeyo.

"Kombewa for instance does not meet the minimal threshold of workers in a sub-county health facility," he added.

HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

The additional healthcare providers will help attend to the rising numbers of patients in the region, which will in turn improve the healthcare in the region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched universal health care (UHC) in the County in December last year.

The county has allocated Sh132 million to UHC, which will be used to train community health workers and pay for community dialogue and engagements.

The community health workers were last month awarded a monthly stipend of Sh2,500 each following a budgetary allocation of Sh40 million by the county, covering the period up to June 2019.