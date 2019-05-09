Nigeria: Kano Emirate Broken Into 5 As Ganduje Signs Bill Into Law

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, gave assent to the bill passed by the Kano House of Assembly breaking Kano Emirate Council into five.

Following the development, Kano now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi. The influence of Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, has been reduced as a result of this development.

Gandulje had earlier vowed to give assent to the bill immediately he received it.

The House of Assembly had earlier passed the bill amending the state local government and chieftaincy affairs law, paving the way for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate Council.

The Assembly amended the law following a petition filed by one Ibrahim Chambers. The petitioner demanded the upgrade of some traditional rulers to the status of first-class emirs. The Assembly had set up a committee to look into the petition and come up with a report.

While reading the joint committees report on the floor of the House on Tuesday, Baffa Danagundi, House Majority Leader, said the report also recommended the review of the law.

According to him, the decision followed wide consultations with stakeholders, stressing that the feedback the committee received from the public massively supported the upgrade of those emirate councils..

"In view of this development, the House has unanimously approved the passage of the amended law, which approved the creation of additional four emirates apart from the older Kano Emirate and has also confirmed Nurudden Sagir Umar as sustentative Chief Judge of Kano State," the Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, said.

It'll hasten devt--Ganduje

Earlier, Governor Ganduje through his Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, had promised to sign the bill to the law immediately the Assembly passed the bill and transmitted for his assent.

He said: "We heard about a Bill sent to the state House of Assembly, requesting them to make a law for the creation of four more Emirs in Kano. We believe those that did this, did it with good intention. And they want the development of the state of which I am ready to sign into law without waste of time.

"That is the popular wish of our people, the people of Kano State. This will also go a long way in hastening growth and development for the state. Now we are happy to see that the idea would come into fruition."

"It will also lead to more concentration on our health, education and other equally important sectors of the society. That is why I said there will be no waste of time in signing the Bill into law."

Group protest against the bill

Meanwhile, some groups in Kano have expressed dissatisfaction with the amendment of the law allowing the creation of more emirates.

One of the groups, Kano First Forum, led by Dr Yusuf Rabiu, at a briefing, promised to fight the division to ensure that the current status quo is maintained.

He said: "This is surely disheartening as Kano, the city that thrives to compete with other megacities in Africa, is being lessened to the level of other baby states in the country. We say no to this.

"This will surely bring disunity and enmity among our people, specifically among the four emerging emirates. Considering the comments emerging from Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya on conventional and social media, one can quickly draw the conclusion that chaos may ensue after the declaration.

"The move will ruin our heritage that survived for over 2,000 years as the grand emirate will lose prestige in the process. And finally, neither any of the emerging ones will fill the gap in the 21st century."