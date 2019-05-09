Kenya: Ministry to Distribute Mobile Clinics to Counties

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to distribute and operationalise the Sh800 million controversial mobile clinics stored at the National Youth Service (NYS) yard in Miritini, Mombasa.

This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which is probing the matter that involved a relative of senior government officials, gave the ministry a clean bill of health.

However, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health says some of the medical equipment fitted in the containers have been vandalised.

Investigations by the EACC have delayed delivery of the clinics, but Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata says the probe is almost complete, assuring counties that the portable facilities will soon be dispatched to the 47 devolved units across the country.

Mr Elungata refuted MP's reports that the equipment in the portable clinics have been vandalised.

VANDALISM

The controversial mobile clinics have for almost four years remained unused, enduring the sun and rain at the NYS yard having been rocked by a scandal that has been a double loss for taxpayers.

Last week, Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services Fridah Govedi and other senior government officials pitched camp at the NYS yard inspecting the clinics as they assured Kenyans that the facilities are 'safe'.

"We are happy to announce that EACC has given the Ministry of Health a clean bill of health and instructed it to go ahead and distribute the containers as the legal process continues to full finalisation.

"We request the Health Committee to provide us with funds to quickly move the containers and operationalise them to alleviate the unnecessary sufferings and deaths of our beloved Kenyans," Dr Govedi said.

QUALITY

The senior deputy medical services boss said the funds used in procuring the containers went into good use, adding that the facilities have been furnished and refurbished into ISO standards of a hospital.

The facilities are partitioned into consultation, delivery, pharmacy and laboratory rooms. They are fitted with high functioning machines, diagnostic equipment among others.

Kenya Revenue Authority filings revealed that Estama Investments, the firm contracted to bring in the medical equipment, bought each of the 100 clinics at Sh1.4 million and sold them to the government at Sh10 million each, making a good profit.