Kenya: Uganda Hit Kenya in T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya women's cricket team on Wednesday lost to Uganda by four runs with three wickets in hand in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Twenty20 World Cup Africa Region qualifier at Old Hararians Cricket ground.

Batting first, Uganda scored 100 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Immaculate Nakisuuyi (30 off 25 balls with four boundaries and a six), top-scored for her side. Damalie Busamali (19 off 32 balls), Rita Musamali, who was unbeaten on 18 that came off 15 balls with two boundaries and Stephani Nampiina, who was also unbeaten on 12 that came off 10 balls were Uganda's batsmen who got meaningful runs for their team.

Kenya's wickets were shared among Esther Wachira (2/22), Mercyline Ochieng (1/8) and Edith Waithaka (1/13).

In reply, the Kenyan girls were restricted to 96 with three balls in hand by the time they completed their allotted overs. The Kenyan girls were sailing smoothly and the game appeared to be firmly in their hands with a score of 95 for 4 in 19.2 overs showing on the scoreboard.

Concy Aweko ( 4/12) rained on Kenya's parade when she took all the three wickets of the tail-enders for golden ducks. Aweko victims were V.Ooko who was trapped leg before wicket for (0). Aweko got both Wachira (0) and Ochieng (0) caught by Awino.

Veronica Abuga (27 off 30 balls with tow boundaries and a six) was the only other Kenyan batsman who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

The other Uganda bowlers who got wickets were Franklin Najjumba (1/13), Nakussuyi (1/25) and Busingye (1/13).