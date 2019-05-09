Kenya: Bob Collymore, Mercy Oburu Get Parastatal Jobs

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore is among four people appointed on Wednesday as members of National Cancer Institute board.

This is according to a Gazette notice of May 6, signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

The British boss of the East and Central Africa region's biggest telco services provider recently said he intended to step down in August for health reasons.

So far, the government's insistence that a Kenyan take his place has delayed the announcement of his successor.

Mr Collymore took nine months off in 2017 to return to receive treatment for cancer in England.

According to a source that spoke with Reuters, he "wants to concentrate on his health so he did not wish to renew his contract."

Also appointed to the board are Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations (KENCO) chairperson David Makumi and Mercy Oburu, the Digital Content Manager at Royal Media Services, which owns Citizen TV and a number of radio stations.

Ms. Oburu, a cancer survivor, is member of the board of the Africa Cancer Foundation and previously served as Editor in Chief at RMS.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 (2) of the Cancer Prevention and Control Act (2012), the Cabinet Secretary (Sicily Kariuki) appoints David Makumi, Mercy Oburu, Bob Collymore and Evangeline Njiru," the Gazette notice reads.

Appointees to the institute will serve for the next three years.