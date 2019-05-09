Uganda's Besigye, Bobi Wine Join Forces Against Museveni

Photo: allafrica.com

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye have agreed to work together to remove the National Resistance Movement (NRM) from power.

NRM is led by Ugandan President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

A joint statement signed by both Bobi Wine and Dr Besigye indicates that after their meeting on May 6, they have concluded discussions on key issues as they bring their political forces together against Mr Museveni.

"We took note that we are on the same mission to free Uganda from dictatorship and oppression. We agreed that despite belonging to different formations/ fronts, we must work together as partners on the same mission," the statement says.

Addressing the media at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, People Power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze, who is the spokesperson of the 'People's Government' led by Dr Besigye, on Wednesday said the two movements would be carrying out joint activities in a bid to unseat Mr Museveni.

"The two groups have different activities and we shall continue to work on them, but once in a while we shall hold joint activities," Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Bobi Wine on Tuesday said they have been holding several meetings with different political parties, including ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Democratic Party group and the most recent one with People's government headed by Dr Besigye.

Ms Nambooze said they want to concentrate on getting back the freedoms taken away from them by Mr Museveni.