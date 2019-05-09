South Africa: Five Post-Election Economic Milestones to Watch

analysis

Unless the government adopts market-friendly economic policies that stimulate growth and job creation, the 2024 national election is likely to be a fraught affair. What are the five milestones that investors will take comfort from after the 2019 election?

South Africans have breathed a collective sigh of relief. After extensive campaigns and infinitely examined possibilities, the election is over, votes have been cast and the counting is underway. But now is not the time for anyone to put their feet up, least of all President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president faces a number of urgent economic priorities, and how he handles these will decide which way Moody's review of South Africa's roughly R2-trillion of sovereign debt will go. The next review is scheduled for November 2019, but could happen sooner.

If Moody's decides that risks have increased and downgrades the country to sub-investment grade, SA will be ejected from the Citi World Government Bond Index, forcing asset managers to sell billions of rands worth of SA bonds.

The consequences of a downgrade will ripple through the economy like falling dominoes. A sell-off of rands will cause the currency to weaken and inflation to rise as a result of more expensive imports....