Mauritius: Masterplan to Improve Road Network in the South

press release

The Road Development Authority has prepared a Masterplan for the southern region of Mauritius as part of the Road Decongestion Programme. Several road projects to the tune of Rs 4,021 million are being envisaged in a bid to provide a proper road network in the South, reduce travel time and enhance road safety for road users, and provide a direct link from the South to strategic places, such as Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and Port Louis via M1, among others.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr. Nandcoomar Bodha, made this statement yesterday at the National Assembly in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the Road Decongestion Programme.

Minister Bodha highlighted that currently the main access to the south of the island is through the Savanne Road (A9) and Black River Savanne Coast Road (B9). These roads, he said, pass through various residential areas such as Nouvelle France, La Flora, Britania, Rivière des Anguilles, Surinam, and Souillac. He informed that the Masterplan will address the various issues which have been identified in these regions.

The Masterplan, he stated, will also promote future economic development such as hotels, IRS developments, Smart cities and residential zones in the South; and cater for additional traffic to be generated by future development.

A new Motorway, which will link Motorway M1 (near Balisson) to the South and also act as a bypass between La Flora Bridge and the Sweet Factory, is one of the main road projects of the Masterplan. Other new arterial roads which will be constructed to bypass villages and connect to the proposed motorway are: Bois Cheri Bypass; L'Escalier Bypass; Surinam Bypass; Upgrading of Riche Bois Road B90; La Flora Bypass; Souillac Bypass; Upgrading of Gros Bois Road B79; L'escalier - SSR Link Road; Tyack-L'Escalier Link Road; and Upgrading of Chamouny Road B89.

The Minister added that in view of the high investment involved, it is planned to implement the projects in phases. He said that the Ministry is proposing to proceed with the construction of Bois Cheri Bypass in the first phase and that request for funding for the project has been made for the next Financial Year.