Mauritius: Sustainable Energy - Mauritius Has Tremendous Potential of Becoming Autonomous

press release

The French scientist and lecturer, Mr Joël de Rosnay, who is currently on a visit in Mauritius, paid a courtesy call, yesterday afternoon, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement to the press, Mr Joël de Rosnay said that he had a cordial meeting with the Prime Minister and that discussions focused on the future of the energy sector in Mauritius. The country, he stated, has tremendous potential of becoming autonomous and self-sufficient in the production of sustainable energy by combining all the renewable energies, namely the sun, the wind, and biomass among others. Selective sorting can also be spread on national level and help in decreasing the level of pollution in Mauritius, he added.

According to him, some 300 Megawatts can be produced through renewable energies. The participation of industrialists and the population can be enlisted so that Mauritius can become independent in energy production.

Speaking about domestic waste and pollution, Mr Joël de Rosnay pointed out that it is important to encourage the population to sort garbage. Selective sorting should be carried out by using garbage cans of different colours for papers, organic materials, metals and glass, he added. Sorted out materials such as glass and metals can be recycled by industrialists, he indicated.

Decorated to the rank of Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK) by the Republic of Mauritius for his contribution in the fields of research and the environment on 12 March 2018, Mr Joël de Rosnay is a French Scientist, Lecturer and Writer. In 2000, he introduced the Smart Mauritius, Digital Island concept.