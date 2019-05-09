Kenya: Nakuru Hosts Road to Karen Masters Golf Series

The KCB Road to Karen Masters golf series now goes to the Central Rift town of Nakuru this weekend, after a successful tour of Thika Sports Club a month ago.

This weekend's tournament at the hilly par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course on the slopes of Menengai Hills, will be the fourth leg in the amateur category, but the third for the professionals who are featuring in only four legs after missing the first leg at Sigona Golf Club in February. At Sigona, Veteran golfer Sabo Kalsi carded 41 points to lead the team of six qualifiers to the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am to be held at Karen Country Club next month.

During the Thika event, Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) captain Charles John Wangai - who is also the resident professional at Sigona - fired a brilliant second round of five under par 67 for a two rounds total of five under par 139 for a back-to-back victory, having won the Coast leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club in March.

At Thika, Wangai beat pacemaker Dismas Indiza of Mumias, Railway's Alfred Nandwa, Riz Charania from Windsor and home pro Simon Ngige by three shots. At least 21 players had by Wednesday afternoon confirmed their participation in this weekend's tournament whose first round is set for Friday.

MUDANYI, SAIKWA IN THE MIX

The field includes newcomers in the pro ranks Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab Sports Club) and Dennis Saikwa (Royal Nairobi), who turned professional this year after appearing in the Magical Kenya Open at Karen in March.

Asked about his new status as a pro, Mudanyi, a young brother of Muthaiga pro Nelson Mudanyi said: "Well it's a new challenge that I am ready for. I have been working on my game after the Kenya Open and I trust I'm in great shape to take on the Nakuru course. I will have my practice round tomorrow, then set up a plan for the two rounds event.

Mudanyi turned professional after a colourful amateur career that saw him represent the country in many international events with the national team as well as individually.

Saikwa made his maiden appearance in the pro ranks during the Thika event where he found the going tough. Like Mudanyi, he has been on the range to shape up for the Nakuru and the last leg to be played at his home club before the pros head to Karen for the KCB Karen Masters, a Sunshine Tour event from June 27.

Leading the field to Nakuru will be Wangai who started his golfing career at Njoro Country Club in Nakuru County, hence, very familiar with the hilly Nakuru course which is getting better after going through an awful dry spell.

Alfred Nandwa, Simon Ngige, both Njoro Country Club products, the long-hitting Indiza, Nyanza's David Odhiambo and home player Richard Ainley will also be gunning for victory.

Friday's first round is set for 10am, with a big field of over 150 amateurs to join the pros on Saturday where six Karen Masters Pro-Am slots will be at stake for the amateurs in addition to the prizes.