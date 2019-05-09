Kenya: Kakamega Doctors Issue 7-Day Strike Notice

Doctors in Kakamega County have issued a seven-day notice demanding that five of their colleagues who have been removed from the payroll be reinstated.

The affected doctors are reported to be taking post-graduate training.

The medics complained that their colleagues were removed from the payroll without any communication or explanation.

They complained about failure by the county government to promote their colleagues serving in the common cadre job group in the last four years.

CBA

The medics accused the county government of failing to fully implement the signed doctors CBA and said efforts to convene meetings discuss the matter have failed.

Kakamaega County executive for Health Rachael Okumu told Nation that she could not comment on the issue for now.

Officials of the Western branch of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) led by the chairman Dr Anthony Akoto, Dr Charo Sande (secretary) and Dr Bernard Wambulwa (treasurer) said they were angered by the decision of county government officials to punish their colleagues.

The doctors asked Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to personally intervene in the matter and ensure their colleagues were reinstated.

They said failure by the county government to respond to their demands would lead to a boycott of duties.

IMPROVE SERVICES

"We are angered by the deliberate attempts by the county government of Kakamega to humiliate, frustrate and abuse the spirit of good industrial harmony and the blatant breach of the doctors CBA signed by the union and the county administration," Dr Akoto said on Wednesday.

The medics said the county government should do more to improve services in hospitals and other health facilities in the region.

"We would like to give the county government a seven-day ultimatum for the county to call for an urgent meeting to address the issues," said Dr Sande.