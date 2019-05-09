Rwanda: President Kagame Visits Northern Province

Kagame is in the Northern Province's Burera District where he will be meeting with residents.

President Paul Kagame is in the Northern Province's Burera District this morning, where he will be meeting with residents.

The tour is part of his three-day trip to Northern and Western provinces this week, with other stop-overs expected in Musanze District on Thursday and Rubavu District on Friday.

The Head of State's visits to the two provinces are part of his citizen outreach programme, through which he gets to meet and engage with citizens in different parts of the country.

In Burera, thousands of residents gathered in Rusumo cell of Butaro sector, where they received the President with songs about the country's achievements in recent years and their resolve to consolidate them.

Celestin Simpenzwe, an agronomist in Burera District, said the President's visit helps to strengthen their bond with the country's leadership and better work towards development.

"We are very happy to receive the President in Burera. It is important whenever the President meets residents because it shows that he is close to the people and they are free to address him face to face and discuss their development," he said.

He added: "Whenever leaders meet citizens they get a chance to talk about the development of the country and their well-being together".

Jacqueline Nyiramiryango, a resident of Rwerere sector, said that a bond between residents in the area and the President already exists and residents are ready to work with him to advance development.

"We are very happy to receive the President. We know he loves us and we also love him and are ready to work with him," she told The New Times.

During his three-day tour of the northern and western districts, Kagame is expected to interact with residents and hold discussions with opinion leaders from across the two provinces.