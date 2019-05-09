Kenya: Sofapaka Hit 10-Man Western Stima

Sofapaka moved to within four points of leaders Gor Mahia after a 2-0 win over 10-man Western Stima in their SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Kepha Aswani and John Avire gave Batoto ba Mungu the comfortable win and keep alive their hopes of clinching the title.

Sofapaka are now on 56 points, but could find themselves seven points behind Gor Mahia, who play Chemelil Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu also on Wednesday.

Stima were to be reduced to 10 men when Barry Kote was sent of after 80 minutes.