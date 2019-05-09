South Africa: Proteas Express Confidence in Amla for World Cup

Cape Town — The Proteas have full faith that under-pressure batsman Hashim Amla will be fit, both mentally and physically, for the World Cup in England.

The tournament gets underway on May 30 when the Proteas play the hosts at The Oval, and Amla has until then to find the touch that has made him one of the most feared batsman in modern cricket.

It has been a tough couple of months for the 36-year-old, who has lost his form with the bat while he has also had to deal with his father being critically ill.

Team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee, however, believes that Amla will be in the right frame of mind by the time the World Cup begins.

"I have been in constant communication with Hash and I must say that he is doing quite well," said Moosajee.

"He has been training a lot with (Proteas batting coach) Dale Benkenstein and spending an enormous amount of time in the nets.

"Mentally, it has been a struggle for him in his personal life. Knowing Hash, he has an ability to put that aside and focus on cricket.

"I'm confident that he will be fine."

The Proteas will meet for a three-day camp in Cape Town starting on Sunday before heading to Pretoria where they will base themselves at the High Performance Centre for the rest of the week.

South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

