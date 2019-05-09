South Africa: Women Voters - 'I Am Voting for Other Women and Giving Them a Voice'

On the eve of the 2019 elections, Gender Links announced that women, at 55%, constituted the majority of voters. Women have consistently contributed the largest portion of voters since the 2014 national elections. Daily Maverick spoke to several women at the polling stations on Wednesday, 8 May to find out what inspired them to cast their vote.

Johanna Kgoma, 50, who made her way to MC Weiler Primary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, to vote, lives and works in Alexandra Ward 91, a predominantly ANC ward.

She is a teacher at a local creche. Because the creche would run out of funding, she said, she was sometimes left without a salary and even, on occasions, a job.

"I believe voting is important and the new leaders will hopefully do better than the old ones. I would like to get a permanent job. I would also like the party to bring more houses, water and electricity to Alexandra," said Kgoma.

Mary-Ann Vorster, who was voting at a station in Sophiatown, also in Johannesburg, told Daily Maverick: "Since the first elections in 1994 things have progressed tremendously, especially...