South Africa: Alexandra and Sandton Go to the Polls - Neighbours Hoping for Change

analysis

In an election in which voters are forced to choose 'the lesser evil', residents of Alexandra and their neighbours across the bridge in Sandton cast their ballots to give power to political parties they hope will best serve their interests.

In the wee hours of the morning of 8 May, Sina Malibe, a 55-year-old woman living in Alexandra Ward 91, woke early and went to the polls. She arrived at an abandoned building, once MC Weiler Primary School, by 5am to get ahead of the queue to make her mark.

She became a little frustrated when the voting station did not open at 7am, and when it did a few minutes later, the scanning machines were not working. The queue grew longer and a second queue had to be started to help the elderly quickly.

The queue began to move and she finally arrived at the front to vote. Malibe said her vote was a secret, but she would like the party she voted for to take care of the elderly as they lived in one-bedroom houses and often had to take care of children.

Voters wait in line at MC Weiler Primary School in Alexandra.