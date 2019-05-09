Namibia: Land Reform Ministry Spends N$132m On Farms

THE Ministry of Land Reform, in its efforts to ensure the equitable distribution and of access to land, bought 12 farms measuring a combined 69 633 hectares for N$132 million during the 2018/19 financial year.

This was revealed by land reform minister Utoni Nujoma in the National Assembly on Monday, when he motivated his ministry's N$496 million budget allocation for the 2019/20 financial year.

According to Nujoma, 13 families were also resettled during the 2018/19 financial year.

The ministry's current financial position and the demand for land continue to have a negative impact on its overall performance, the minister said.

"Efforts to motivate for additional funding under the land reform programme, especially for land purchases, is a continuous discourse and engagement with the minister of finance, and we will keep flagging the issue at appropriate fora," he noted.

Nujoma further stated that the price at which agricultural land is offered to the government remains one of the challenges the ministry faces.

As for post-settlement support, the ministry has been preoccupied with the rehabilitation of dilapidated farm infrastructure, and has acquired 170 water units which are intended to benefit 132 families.

During the 2018/19 financial year, the ministry issued 1 254 land tax assessments, pocketing N$16,6 million in land tax.

However, the ministry could not issue general tax assessments by using the 2012 valuation roll due to a review case of the approval process, which was due on 19 February 2019.

Nujoma added that his ministry needs N$341 million to efficiently manage and administer land valuation and taxation regulations, while a total of 1 423 land rights were registered, 683 parcels were mapped, 3 257 were entered into the database, and 1 292 village maps were displayed.

