Namibia: SMEs Accuse Govt of Giving and Taking Away

TRADERS at the Park Foods Mall in Windhoek are claiming victimisation by the Khomas Regional Council for ordering their eviction ahead of the initially agreed date.

The Namibian last week reported that the regional council had given 18 small and medium enterprises operating from the mall in Khomasdal until the end of June to vacate the premises. However, the operators told The Namibian on Saturday that they have been ordered to vacate the mall at the end of this month.

The regional council advertised leasing the place, and Limkokwing University performed best among the bidders.

The disgruntled group said after their running contracts ended on 31 December 2018, they were not given the 12 months contract for this year as expected.

Others said they received retrogressive six-month contracts at the end of April that are supposed to end 30 June 2019.

The group claimed that this was a shock to them because they had been waiting since December 2018 for their contract renewals but received nothing until the end of April.

Most traders refused to sign the new contract as there was only one month left to June. Gilbert Hoabeb, a tenant, said if the regional council knew that they would not renew their contracts, they should have notified them in advance. "Where do I find a new place within a month? They failed on their due diligence on how we will be affected by this sudden move," Hoabeb lamented.

He said they never got clarity on whether the new landlord would lease the entire building, thinking they would negotiate with the new property manager.

A customer who was having his hair cut said the government keeps making decisions without consulting the community.

"We have been experiencing this from the Park Food management. Every month there is a new shop, or one is gone," the customer said.

Khomas regional council chairperson Clement Mafwila confirmed last Friday that the council had issued a new notice for tenants to vacate the premises by the end of May instead of June as it was initially set.

He said tenants were issued a six-month contract extension from December 2018 to May 2019 which they refused to sign, so currently there is no contract.

The extension contract seen by The Namibian was only delivered to the tenants at the end of April.

He explained that there was a clause in the contract which stipulated that the regional council can terminate the agreement anytime, provided the tenants are notified on time.

He said the main reason the tenants were not issued with a new contract since last year was because the regional council planned to change the business model of the building.

Mafwila also explained that they were unable to tell the tenants because they did not know what the new landlord's plan will be.

Asked why the regional council could not facilitate a platform for the current tenants to negotiate with the new landlord, he said: "Our contractual relationship with the university does not involve such an extension. For us, it is just to rent out the building. We do not ask how they are going to use the building".

He, however, added that they are not barred from approaching the new landlord and negotiating with them on their own.

Mafwila also agreed that the N$100 000 monthly rent the university will pay is less than the approximately N$200 000 that can be derived from the building when fully occupied by different tenants.

He explained that they would generate less in rental fees with the Malaysian university, but the new contract will reduce their expenditure on maintenance, paying municipal utility fees, and security.

This is because the new tenant will take care of all the extra expenditure on the mall, which is the primary motive for changing the business model and evicting the traders currently renting spaces at the mall.