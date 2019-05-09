South Africa: IEC 'Extremely Pleased' With Smooth Election, but Not Everyone's Happy

analysis

The Electoral Commission of South Africa remained upbeat about the 8 May poll even as reports came in of voting stations running out of ballot papers, quick-fading ink to mark voters' thumbs and various glitches, ranging from 16 temporary voting stations in Mangaung blown over in strong winds to power outages caused by wind and cable theft that affected voting after sunset in uMlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, Vuwani and Giyani in Limpopo and parts of Johannesburg.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was "extremely pleased" with the smooth voting process, according to its update after voting stations closed at 9pm on Wednesday. But as complaints about voting glitches and snarl-ups continued throughout the day, the IEC appealed for formal complaints to be brought to it.

"The electoral commission will not allow the potential misconduct of one or two individuals - be they voters or election officials - to taint the overall outcome of these elections. The integrity of the results is paramount to the credibility of all elections... "

Earlier in the day, the IEC said it had been a "positive" start to the voting day with 98% of voting stations open by 11am and large numbers of voters having cast...