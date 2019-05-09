South Africa: Unemployment and Housing Take Centre Stage On Western Cape Election Day Tour

analysis

On a rainy Cape Town day, the sixth democratic elections took place. Daily Maverick accompanied a special Electoral Commission of South Africa tour of Cape Town with members of the diplomatic corps to observe the voting process. For voters and observers alike, the usual suspects were obvious: Housing and jobs needed to be addressed immediately after the polls.

In Langa, one of the quirkiest moments of an election day bus tour with the diplomatic corps was when an observer asked if the person on the yellow poster was former rugby player Bryan Habana. Someone replied "no, it's (Springbok rugby captain) Siya Kolisi" -- but it was not a rugby star -- it was, in fact, UDM president Bantu Holomisa.

Jokes about rugby players aside, it was a rainy day in Cape Town when Daily Maverick met some voters while on the tour with 24 diplomats, IEC officials and members of the media to five different places in the Cape Metro -- Langa, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi and Manenberg.

At a voting station in Mitchells Plain, we met retired school...