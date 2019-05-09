9 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Unemployment and Housing Take Centre Stage On Western Cape Election Day Tour

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Suné Payne

On a rainy Cape Town day, the sixth democratic elections took place. Daily Maverick accompanied a special Electoral Commission of South Africa tour of Cape Town with members of the diplomatic corps to observe the voting process. For voters and observers alike, the usual suspects were obvious: Housing and jobs needed to be addressed immediately after the polls.

In Langa, one of the quirkiest moments of an election day bus tour with the diplomatic corps was when an observer asked if the person on the yellow poster was former rugby player Bryan Habana. Someone replied "no, it's (Springbok rugby captain) Siya Kolisi" -- but it was not a rugby star -- it was, in fact, UDM president Bantu Holomisa.

Jokes about rugby players aside, it was a rainy day in Cape Town when Daily Maverick met some voters while on the tour with 24 diplomats, IEC officials and members of the media to five different places in the Cape Metro -- Langa, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi and Manenberg.

At a voting station in Mitchells Plain, we met retired school...

South Africa

ANC Takes Early Lead in National Elections

At 9am on Thursday May 9, South Africa's Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in the… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.