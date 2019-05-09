Kenya: Bandari Sink Vihiga United

Goalkeeper Faruk Shikalo scored in extra time as Bandari registered a convincing 2-0 victory against hosts Vihiga United in the SpotrtPesa Premier League match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, Wednesday.

Shikalo hit a long range ball from his box and it landed behind opposite number Levis Opiyo, who had left the goalpost as his side went in search of the equaliser.

Bandari had taken a deserved lead via lethal forward William Wadri in the 68th minute.

The match was delayed for five minutes with fourth official Andrew Opulu insisting that there was no enough security at the facility. There were only two police officers.

More security personnel were summoned from Kakamega Police Station before the match could start.

"Our security and that of the players is very important. We cannot risk by starting the match with only two police officers," said Opulu.

The match started on a bad note for the coastal outfit as Dan Guya and Collins Agade were shown yellow cards by referee Dan Ogosi for rough play on Vihiga's Amos Kigadi and Chris Masinza respectively.

It was a tale of missed scoring chances especially in the first half when Bandari's Abdalla Hassan rounded up defender Smith Ogutu, but his shot hit the cross bar in the 27th minute.

Vihiga forwards Patrick Okullo and Chris Masinza launched a counter attack that saw the latter's shot parried over the cross bar by Shikhalo as the teams tied 0-0 at the breather.

Upon resumption, Bandari came into play a stronger side as the goal-bound David Kingatua was fouled on the edge of the box by Benard Ochieng for a resultant free kick.

Wadri converted the free-kick with ease to secure the first goal in the 68th minute past a helpless Opiyo.

Both coaches made substitutions to reinforce their sides. Vihiga coach Sammy Okoth substituted Dennis Wafula and brought in Michael Isabwa.

Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala pulled out David Kingatua, whose position was taken up by Wycliffe Ochomo.

As the match entered added time, Shikhalo hit a long shot that went beyond custodian Opiyo to seal the fate of their opponents.

Vihiga tactician Sammy Omollo regretted his forwards' wastefulness in front of goal.

"We had an upper hand especially in the second half compared to our opponents," said Okoth.

Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala expressed satisfaction with his team's victory.

"We go back home with our heads up as we continue with the battle to finish among the top three teams," he said.