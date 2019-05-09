South Africa: Buthelezi Votes Without Princess Irene for the First Time

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has voted without his wife for the first time. Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi died in March. The couple were married for 67 years.

In an interview with Eyewitness News (EWN) on Wednesday, Buthelezi said his wife was looking forward to voting.

"For all these years we have gone together to our voting station ... we cast our vote together and we shared this and so many other moments. I know that she was excited for the coming election results, because as much as we are worried about our country, we have always maintained that our country can be restored to the right path," Buthelezi said.

News24 reported at the time that the princess was survived by her three children and several grandchildren. In a statement then, the IFP said she died after a "difficult illness", and passed away in the early hours of March 25.

Meanwhile, Buthelezi made a u-turn on his earlier promise to retire from politics after the election on Wednesday, IOL reported.

After voting on Wednesday, he reportedly told journalists, "Of course I am going to Parliament".

"As long as I am alive I will not leave my party," he reportedly said

Source: News24