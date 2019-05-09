South Africa: Home Affairs Issues 110 000 Temporary IDs for Elections Since Monday

Some people left getting ready to vote right down to the wire, with 110 000 people applying for or collecting temporary IDs since Monday, the Department of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

Judging by the packed hall at Cape Town's Barrack Street offices, extending opening hours until 21:00 since Monday has not been a waste of time.

Some of the people waiting wore their party colours - a T-shirt, or a doek, or a scarf tied to a handbag strap.

A carload of ANC supporters pulled up with party flags fluttering out of their window. Supporters bailed out of the car and ran up the steps while others, who had been waiting on the steps, joined in as loud party songs boomed from the vehicle as it sped off.

"I'm just waiting for my temporary ID to be issued now," said one woman in ANC regalia. "Then I'm going to vote."

Inside, an upbeat official got a chuckle from the queuers when she repeated #ApplyNCollect while she waited for the person with the next ticket to make their way to her desk.

Others said they were just taking advantage of the extra opening hours.

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele, who cast his special vote on Monday, was visiting offices to check that things were running smoothly.

Cwele thanked all of the officials who were working overtime to make it possible.

Source: News24