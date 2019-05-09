Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Beats Mozambique By One Wicket to Maintain Perfect

RWANDA women's national cricket team continued to defy the odds as they beat Mozambique one wicket in a nail-biting match to maintain their perfect start to the qualifiers for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Running since Sunday, the week-long qualifiers tournament concludes Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Mozambican captain Moiane Eulalia won the toss and elected to bat first, with her side posting 137 runs in 20.0 overs in the innings. Palmira Cuinica managed 48 runs off 55 balls, while Eulalia Moiane added 48 runs off 32 balls.

In the return, Rwanda chased for 138 for 9 to win by 1 wicket with 3 balls remaining.

After 14.4 overs, Rwanda needed 37 to win from 30 balls with four wickets in hand.

Henriette Ishimwe's 48 runs off 40 balls and 23 runs for 19 balls from Marie Bimenyimana proved vital for Joshua Mwanja's ladies to keep the world cup valid.

The win took Rwanda to second position with a maximum four points, and a net rate run (NRR) of 1.026, only behind the hosts Zimbabwe who have a net rate run of 6.375 after trouncing Tanzania by 92 runs in their second game on Tuesday.

Rwanda take on Zimbabwe Thursday, with both sides fighting to keep their unbeaten runs.

TABLES

Group A

Team P W L T Pts NRR

Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 4 6.375

Rwanda 2 2 0 0 4 1.026

Tanzania 2 1 1 0 2 -0.150

Nigeria 3 1 2 0 2 -1.935

Mozambique 3 0 3 0 0 -2.997

Group B

Team P W L T Pts NRR

Namibia 2 2 0 0 4 1.325

Uganda 2 1 1 0 2 1.900

Kenya 2 1 1 0 2 1.675

Sierra Leone 2 0 2 0 0 -4.900