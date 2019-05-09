Rwanda: In Burera District, Kagame Urges Local Leaders to Deliver

President Paul Kagame yesterday called on local leaders in Northern Province and those in central government to work together and deliver critically needed services to citizens.

He also warned leaders who are underperforming adding that they will be held accountable for failing citizens who have put their trust in them.

The Head of State was speaking in Burera District's Rusumo cell of Butaro sector where thousands of residents welcomed him at his first stop of the on-going three-day tour of the Northern and Western provinces.

The Head of State's tour of the two provinces is part of the citizen outreach program, through which he meets and interacts with citizens in different parts of the country.

Thousands of residents welcome President Kagame to Burera District on May 8, 2019.

In Burera, the President was specifically concerned that some development projects, such as a multi-million milk processing plant, were not operational while they were initiated to help residents.

He also pointed to the shortcomings in education, healthcare, and governance sectors.

Thousands of Burera and surrounding districts turned up for the meeting with President Kagame in Rusumo cell.

"There are still too many things that are within our means and abilities but which are still not done. Citizens are never the issue; it is leaders who have fallen short of delivering. We have to hold leaders accountable from the highest to the lowest level," he said.

He reassured citizens that efforts will be made to ensure that they receive government services, whether it's about educating their children, providing healthcare, or ensuring access to jobs.

"There are some things that cannot be tolerated because of the trust you have placed in us," he said, promising to improve service delivery to citizens.

Burera was the first stop of the President's three day tour of Northern and Western provinces.

He reassured residents that no threat to Rwanda's security will be allowed to succeed.

"We are not a country to be played around with. We have seen what lack of security has done to our country and will never allow it to happen again," he said, assuring citizens that Rwanda has the means to safeguard its security.

He added: "There are some who choose to boast on the radio and claim ability to threaten our security. But that is because they are speaking from other countries where they are far from the fire. If they get any closer to the fire, they will be burnt".

Besides the citizens, the meeting was also attended by several national leaders.

The Mayor of Burera District, Florence Uwambajemariya, said that the district is making strides towards development with programmes to reduce poverty.

About 30 per cent of households in the district are connected to electricity and cows have been distributed to over 11000 residents here as part of poverty reduction efforts.

But the mayor said that challenges remain, including overcrowding in schools, understaffing in health centres, and drug abuse.

She added that the wish for Burera residents is to have a new district hospital because the one they have will soon become a university hospital.

The mayor also brought to the attention of the President the issue of water-induced erosion from Volcanoes National Park and the need for Base-Butaro-Kidaho road to be built as soon as possible.

The Head of State promised the residents that the issues mentioned would be discussed during a meeting with opinion leaders from the northern and southern province that was due last evening.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Claver Gatete, said that the road will be built very soon, with construction works slated to begin in June.

The President is today expected to meet and interact with residents in Musanze District, while on Friday he will be meeting with citizens in Rubavu District.