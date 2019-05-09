Tanzania - Bishop Gwajima Distances Himself From Porn Video

Dar es Salaam — The founder and Archbishop of Glory of Christ Tanzania Church (GCTC), popularly known as 'Ufufuo na Uzima', Josephat Gwajima has distanced himself from a sex video circulating on social media platforms, saying it was fabricated.

Mr Gwajima became the talk of the town on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a video clip bearing a face suspected to be his, was posted on Instagram.

But Gwajima on Wednesday, May 8 said that those, who prepared and posted the video had ill motives, adding that there were some unscrupulous people who want to silence him during next year's elections.

"I view this as character assassination... people know that I am a decent husband, father and a religious leader, who leads over 400 churches across the country," said Gwajima.

Mr Gwajima said he is aware of the person, who is behind the matter and vowed to fight him.

He revealed that he has already reported the matter to the authorities including Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority and the police.

He also termed the incident as an attack on his ministry.

"I always ask myself, why is this person targeting me but my understanding is that he wants to shut me up, something, which he will not achieve," said Mr Gwajima.

"I just want to ask you... How can a man record himself making love... and if you look carefully at the footage the hand which was seen holding the camera and recording is bigger than mine," he added.