Tanzania: Exim Board Unveils New Bank Executive Officer

Dar es Salaam — The Exim Bank Tanzania board of directors has announced the appointment of three top bank's officials including Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Operating Officer (COO) and an independent board member.

The statement issued by the board has shown that Jafferi Matundu has been appointed as the CEO of the trillion-shilling bank, which has subsidiaries in Tanzania and Comoros.

"The appointment as the CEO is a clear testament of the belief placed upon him and we expect him to lead the bank to prosperity," said the statement.

Before his new appointment, Mr Matundu has been serving as the deputy CEO of the bank since June last year.

Mr Matundu, who has decades of experience ranging from audit firms to commercial banks, holds a post graduate degree Master's in organisational leadership from the University of Oxford and a bachelors' degree in commerce (Finance) from the University of Dar es Salaam and is also holding a CPA (T).

The board has also appointed David Lusala as the COO with immediate effect. He was currently the head of risk compliance and has been acting as the chief technology officer for almost a year.

AS the new COO, the statement said, Mr Lusala, will be responsible for driving the bank's digital innovations and operational excellence.

Mr Lusala has a rich experience in finance and technology for 12 years and holds an MBA from the University of Wales, UK. He is also the board member and chairman of audit and risk committee at the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC).

Furthermore, the bank's board has announced the appointment of Kalpesh Mehta as an independent director as Said Mwema's nears calling time as the board Chairman.