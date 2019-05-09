Rwanda: APR Look to Reclaim Top Spot With Win At Gicumbi

APR skipper Jean-Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza has warned rivals Rayon Sports that the league title is not decided yet and his side will keep fighting through the final day of the season on June 1.

The defending champions travel to Gicumbi District on Thursday afternoon for their match-day 27 encounter against Gicumbi FC, starting at 3:30pm, with sights set on reclaiming the top spot.

Battered APR who are winless in their last two games, and have dropped points three times in their last four games, face an uphill task to overcome Camarade Banamwana's side at home after both sides played a goalless draw in the first-leg at Kigali Stadium last December.

The army side go into the tricky clash with 59 points after 26 matches, and a victory would see them back at the summit of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table with a two-point lead.

In an interview with Times Sport on Wednesday, Mugiraneza said: "We (APR) are fighters; we will fight till the very end of the season."

With leaders Rayon playing away to Amagaju on Saturday, APR seek to collect maximum points against Gicumbi, and hope that the Blues drop points at Nyagisenyi Stadium.

"We want to leave our recent upsets behind and focus on the future. The target is to win all our remaining four fixtures, and wait to see how it goes with Rayon," added Migi.

"Gicumbi can be tricky at home, we need to be aggressive in the attack and vigilant in the defence. We can't afford another setback."

After Thursday's tie, the 17-time champions will play AS Muhanga next, followed by a clash against Espoir, before wrapping their 2018/2019 league campaign with Police.

TABLE

No Team PG W D L PTS

1 Rayon 26 19 03 04 60

2 APR 26 18 05 03 59

3 Mukura 26 15 07 04 52

4 Police 26 13 04 09 43

5 Kiyovu 26 11 06 09 39

6 Espoir 26 10 05 11 35

7 AS Kigali 26 08 10 08 34

8 Marines 26 08 10 08 34

9 Muhanga 26 08 08 10 32

10 Sunrise 26 08 08 10 32

11 Etincelles 26 09 03 13 30

12 Musanze 26 08 05 13 29

13 Bugesera 26 06 10 10 28

14 Gicumbi 26 07 06' 13 27

15 Kirehe 26 04 09 13 21

16 Amagaju 26 04 05 17 17

Thursday

Gicumbi Vs APR 15:30

Friday

AS Kigali Vs AS Muhanga 15:30

Kirehe Vs Mukura 15:30

Marines Vs Etincelles 15:30