Mozambique: Anadarko Promises to Resume Afungi Operations

Maputo — The US oil and gas company Anadarko will resume its operations in Palma district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, on Wednesday.

The Anadarko chief Executive Officer, Al Walker, announced the decision in Maputo on Tuesday after an audience granted by President Filipe Nyusi.

Anadarko heads the consortium exploiting the natural gas found in Area One of the Rovuma Basin, off the Cabo Delgado coast. It plans to build two factories producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the Afungi peninsula in Palma.

But construction work on the site ground to a halt in February after an armed attack by insurgents, believed to be islamic fundamentalists, resulted in the death of one worker, and injuries to six others. The dead man worked for the company Gabriel Couto, contracted by Anadarko to build an aerodrome in Palma.

Walker told reporters that Anadarko had decided to resume work at Afungi, because "the Mozambican government has guaranteed us security for the resumption of our activities".

Walker also announced that Anadarko will announce its Final Investment Decision for the LNG project in June. This decision seems independent of which of the two bidders for Anadarko, Chevron or Occidental, eventually buys the company.

Walker said there are firm buyers for the LNG that will be produced by the Area One consortium, and promised to provide more details in June, when the Final Investment Decision is signed.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Max Tonela, told a press conference that the meeting between Nyusi and Walker brought "positive developments" for the exploration of natural gas. He said it had decided that the signing ceremony for the Final Investment Decision will take place in Maputo "before 20 June".

On that date, Tonela added, all the information on the details of the project, and the timetable for the construction of the LNG factories will be announced.

As for who will purchase Anadarko, Walker said that Chevron now has four days to react to the offer made by Occidental Petroleum. Anadarko and Chevron managers had met on Monday and Walker believed that "Chevron is not going to miss this opportunity".

In early April, Chevron announced its intention to buy Anadarko for 35 billion dollars, 75 per cent in stock and 25 per cent in cash. A few days later, Occidental made a substantially higher offer of 38 billion dollars, half in cash and half in stock. Chevron must now decide whether to outbid Occidental.

For Mozambique, the key difference between the bids is that Chevron is interested in the Rovuma Basin gas, and Occidental is not. Chevron is on its way to becoming a major LNG producer, and saw the Mozambican LNG plants as a useful addition to its portfolio.

Occidental, however, is only interested in Anadarko's assets in the US, mostly in the Gulf of Mexico. It has already struck a deal with the French company Total to sell all of Anadarko's African assets, including the Anadarko holding in the Rovuma Basin, for 8.8 billion dollars. This deal, of course, will only take effect if Anadarko accepts the Occidental offer.