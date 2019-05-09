Mozambique: Government De-Activates Red Alert in Central Provinces

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday de-activated the red alert that has been in force in the central provinces of Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia since 11 March.

The red alert, the maximum state of disaster preparedness, was declared as cyclone Idai approached the central Mozambican coast. The cyclone smashed into the city of Beira on 14 March, with winds of up to 220 kilometres an hour.

Idai's course carried it westwards into Zimbabwe, where it unloaded huge amounts of rainfall. This water cascaded down the river valleys, particularly the Buzi and the Pungue, causing major flooding in Sofala, and compounding the misery caused by the cyclonic winds.

The confirmed death toll from Idai and the subsequent flooding stands at 603. 1,641 people were injured and over 1.5 million people were affected. The disaster destroyed or damaged 200,000 houses, 54 health units and 3,359 classrooms. The floods drowned 715,000 hectares of various crops. Electricity and telecommunications were knocked out, and in some parts of the disaster area were not restored for weeks.

A second major storm, cyclone Kenneth, hit the northern province of Cabo Delgado on Wednesday, and caused the deaths of at least 43 people.

A second red alert was declared for Cabo Delgado on 23 April and is still in force.