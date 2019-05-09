8 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Safe From Ebola - Ministry of Health Still Alert

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi is safe from the deadly disease, Ebola, a senior government official has said.

Mwansambo: Malawi is safe but alert

The chief director in the ministry of Health Charles Mwansambo has said the country's border posts have not detected the disease which has killed 1000 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo so far.

"The country is very safe from the disease. The electronic and response detection is working very well," said Mwansambo.

Mwansambo said this in Lilongwe on Tuesday when Boabab showcased how 59 facilities are working in the country's border districts to detect the disease.

Boabab Health spokesperson Mathews Malata said his organization was happy that it has finally installed the facility at Kamuzu International Airport terminal.

"We are alert at all times," said Malata.

DRC, where Malawi Defence Force soldiers serve as peace keepers, remains the ebola epicenter in the world.

Malawi

Election Preparations Impacted by Cyclone Idai Flooding

As Malawi gears-up for elections this month, candidates and voters say flooding from March’s Cyclone Idai has… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.