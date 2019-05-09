Botswana: Rollers Champs But...

Lobatse — Township Rollers, on May 7 night, won the BTC Premiership title for the fourth season in a row.

They defeated Miscellaneous 1-0 in Lobatse with one match remaining.

Even though Rollers dominated the match, they struggled to break resolute Miscellaneous' defence, until substitute Bogosi Mfila scored two minutes before the end of regulation time to spark frenzied celebrations from the hosts' supporters.

Rollers came into the encounter needing victory to open an unassailable four points lead over second placed Jwaneng Galaxy.

They started like a house on fire and came close to scoring after four minutes.

Galagwe Moyana connected a cross from Joel Mogorosi inside the penalty area but defender Onalenna Molelekwa cleared off the line with goalkeeper Kagiso Moganetsi beaten.

Rollers knocked the ball beautifully with Maano Ditshupo, Mothusi Cooper and Segolame Boy orchestrating their attacks. Mogorosi forced Moganetsi into making a brilliant save in the 14th minute after the veteran striker dispossessed Lucas Mothata in a dangerous position.

However, Miscellaneous found their footing as the match progressed and Botsile Kebaikanye shot narrowly wide in the 20th minute after finding space in the penalty area.

Mapalastina continued piling pressure on the visitors with Motsholetsi Sikele, Mogorosi and Ditshupo shooting wide. However, Tsa Nala defence marshalled by Thabo Mosielele, Chico Molefe, Mothata and Molelekwa stood firm and the match went to halftime break goalless.

The Miscellaneous engine room of Mponang Mponang, Pako Osupile, Mooketsi Gareonne and Bhekuyise Kunene showed some improvement in the second half.

However, their shyness to commit more bodies forward left striker, Lynoth Cikukhwa outnumbered by Rollers defenders.

Rollers had more chances to take the lead, but Boy fired wide in the 66th minute, while Moganetsi saved a powerful shot from Mosha Gaolaolwe eleven minutes later.

Rollers head coach, Rodolfo Zapata replaced Moyana with Mfila with six minutes of regulation time remaining and the change paid dividends just four minutes later.

Miscellaneous failed to clear a corner-kick and Gaolaolwe thumped his attempt against the post.

The rebound fell to Mogorosi, whose header was flicked into the roof of the net by Mfila in the 88th minute to seal the league championship.

The excited Zapata said after the match that his team deserved to be winners of the league. He hailed the club's collective winning mentality for the title.

"Township Rollers is a winning organisation starting from Jagdish (the club's managing director), players, coaching staff, doctors, even the bus driver and the secretary.

Everybody has a winning mentality and I had to adapt to the team," he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>