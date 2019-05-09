Malawi: Nkhata Bay Road Accident Kills Four

Mzuzu — Four people have been killed following a road accident involving a motor vehicle registration number FY05MXGP Nissan Truck Van that occurred Tuesday at Kanduli area along Lwazi- Kavuzi M5 Road in Nkhata Bay District.

The deceased are Enita Kaunda, 7, of Chijere Village in Traditional Authority Timbiri in the district, driver- Elliam Phiri, and two passengers whose particulars are not yet established.

In an interview, Nkhata Bay Police Publicist, Kondwani James said the vehicle was heading for Nkhata Bay Boma and upon arrival at Kanduli; the driver failed to negotiate the left bend and eventually lost control of the van which carried bags of Irish Potatoes.

"Due to the impact, the driver first landed onto two young pedestrians before it overturned and fell to the dirt verge of the road," James said.

He said one of the pedestrians, Kaunda, died on the spot while her friend sustained head injuries.

"Enita died on the spot while Elube Kaunda sustained head injuries and is receiving treatment at Nkhata Bay District Hospital," he said.

The Police spokesperson said the driver of the van and the two passengers got trapped inside the vehicle and were later found dead in the damaged vehicle.

James said postmortem conducted at Nkhata Bay District Hospital indicated that the deceased died due to loss of blood secondary to deep cuts and head injuries.

Police in Nkhata Bay have since warned drivers to be abiding by traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents.