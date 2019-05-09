Sudan: TMC Spokesman Meets UN Envoy for Sudan

Khartoum — Member and spokesman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, received Wednesday at the Republican Palace the UN envoy for supporting the African Union's efforts in Sudan, Nicholas Heathum.

In a press statement, Heathum said that the meeting has discussed the current political situation in Sudan and the means to transfer to a democratic government system in Sudan.

He assured the UN support to the efforts of the African Union to help the Sudanese people achieve political consensus and to find solutions in the long run to the economic problems facing Sudan with assistance of the international community.

He said that the TMC spokesman assured the Transitional Military Council will remain continuous dialogue with the political forces toward overcoming the current political challenges.