Sudan: UAE Extends Assistance to Sudan

Khartoum — The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sudan Hamad Ahmed Al-Junaibi has affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between Sudan and the UAE, which he described as everlasting. In a press conference held at his residence in Khartoum on the occasion of the Holy Ramadan breakfast, Ambassador Al-Junaibi said that his country has always been seeking to provide all the assistance to the Sudanese people and to consolidate the established relations. He said that the UAE would support Sudan in addition to the previously reported $ 3 billion, revealing that other aid will be sent during this holy month of Ramadan until Sudan overcomes its crises and fulfills its aspirations of development. The UAE Ambassador to Sudan said that during this month, Sudan will receive assistance, reviewing the assistance his country provided to Sudan to a large number of mosques as well as the states.