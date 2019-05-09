Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Meets African Union's Envoy

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), T. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received Wednesday at the Republican Palace the African Union envoy to Sudan, Mohamed l-Hassan.

In a press statement, the African Union's envoy said that the meeting came in the context of his mission relating to the decision of the African Union's Peace and Security Council based on encouragement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to encourage the Sudanese parties, top of them is the transitional Military Council and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, to achieve inclusive agreement that paves the way for an interim period during which the civilians shall assume power.

He referred to the role of the African Union to unite the international bodies, including the UN, the European Union and Troika, on an attitude supporting to the African Union's position, without making a track parallel to it.

The envoy said that he will continue his endeavors after presenting a periodical report in the next week.