Nigeria Bans Motorbikes to Curb Violent Crimes

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has justified the ban of motorcycles in some states of the Western African country in the wake of escalating violent crimes.

The military said it had observed the use of motorcycles by armed bandits (Boko Haram), kidnappers, criminal elements and their collaborators as enablers to perpetrate crimes especially in the states within the northwest geopolitical zone.

"This informed the decision and directive to ban the use of motorcycles within the hinterland particularly around the forests where the armed bandits, criminals and kidnappers hibernate and all around where troops are conducting operations alongside other security agencies," said Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations.

"While this may cause some inconveniences to some law-abiding citizens in the area, the need to use all means possible to stop the dastardly activities of these bandits across the North West part of Nigeria needs no emphasis."

The use of motorcycles is banned in the states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara.

"Anyone caught using motorcycles within the named areas will be taken for an armed bandit, criminal and kidnapper with dire consequences," Musa said.

Nigeria is experiencing an escalation of violent crimes in the aforementioned states.

The most fatal include the insurgency by the Islamist Boko Haram sect as well as fights between livestock herders and farmers.