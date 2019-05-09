9 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Animals Electrocuted After Eskom Power Line Collapses in Kruger National Park

Photo: Kieran Lamb/Flickr
The entrance to Kruger National Park (file photo).
By Riaan Grobler

South African National Parks (SANParks) on Thursday confirmed that an elephant, giraffe and a vulture were electrocuted in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

The incident took place at Shingwedzi section in the north of the KNP. The animals were electrocuted after an Eskom power line collapsed on Tuesday night.

The section ranger was notified of the incident on Wednesday morning, SANParks said in a statement.

SANParks notified Eskom which dispatched a team to attend to the scene.

Power has been switched off to enable rangers to remove tusks for safekeeping and a generator will supply power to the camp until the area has been attended to by both SANParks and Eskom technicians.

SANParks said voting in the area was not affected by the outage.

"An investigation will be established to find the cause of the collapse and an update will be issued in due course," SANParks said.

