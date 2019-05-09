Somalia: Gargash Meets Norwegian Special Envoy

Norway and United Arab Emirates. The Norwegian and UAE flags. Official proportion. Correct colors. Vector illustration

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met here today with Vebjorn Heines, the Norwegian Special Envoy to Somalia, and discussed with him developments in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash detailed the UAE's efforts in support of stability, as well as the country's development and humanitarian efforts in the region.

The meeting is part of the UAE's ongoing diplomatic contacts and efforts for regional stability.