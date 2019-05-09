Nigeria: Group Urges Magu to Trade Softly on Saraki

A pro-democracy group, Advocates for New Nigeria, TANN, has cautioned the acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, to trade softly in his fresh bid to rubbish the image of President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The group in a statement by its National President, Abdulrahman Abdul-Aziz, said: "Magu's obviously bitter chase after the outgoing President of the Senate, Saraki, is worthy of concern for everyone, who can see the pattern and where it could lead the nation."

On the latest move against the Senate President, the group said: "The commission is asking to probe into Dr Saraki's salaries, emoluments, estacodes and other payments while he was in office as governor between 2003 and 2011, eight years after he's a left office, for what? Is Saraki the only one who finished within the period? Why single out the man for no reason in the name of doing what investigation?

"This is particularly curious when indeed there are governors, who just finished from office a few months ago, with a legion of petitions already in their trail. The EFCC chairman has descended fully into the arena and this is worrisome because a critical national institution is being subjected to personal use and victimisation of both perceived and real enemies.

"If Magu is bitter about his non-confirmation as EFCC chair by the Senate, he knows where to direct his negative energy too, Department of State Service, DSS, which wrote two different reports at two different times, asking the Senate not to confirm Magu.

"He is unrepentantly bitter. His disposition is non-progressive and too corrosive to be in such a sensitive office."

We are not surprised that in almost three years in that office, his is not a success story but an era strewn with scandals, ineptitude, disappointments, crass inability to properly understand his brief and generally a disaster-in-waiting," the group noted.

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to "take a closer look at Magu and he will be clear as to where the evident failure of his anti-graft war actually stems from. Magu is one of his weakest links and except he does something really drastic and fast too to close that undeserving gap, what is considered his biggest strength might turn out his albatross at the end of the day."