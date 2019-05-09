Eritrea: Anseba Governor Conducts Inspection Tour

Keren — The Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmus on 5 May conducted tour of inspection to the construction of 35km long dirt road interlinking Hawash, Erota, Eran and Asneda in Asmat sub zone.

Mr. Ali was provided briefing by the coordinators of the program on the progress of the construction and he expressed that the Anseba regional administration will reinforce support in facilitating the construction work.

According to the coordinators, the construction of the road is being conducted by popular participation of the residents and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces, and that so far 15km long road has been finalized. They also said that the remaining 20 km is mountainous area that needs machinery support.

In related news, extensive water and soil conservation popular campaign has been conducted in Asneda and Erota administrative areas, Asmat sub zone.

The aim of the popular campaign that is being conducted five days a week is to redress the environment, enrich potable water sources, tackling erosion and renovation of dirt roads.