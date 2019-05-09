Sudan: Forces for Freedom and Change Affirm Adherence to Demand to Transfer Power to Civilians

Khartoum — The Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change affirmed that there will not be retreat from the demand to transfer power to the civilians.

This was asserted by the leading figure at the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Engineer Khalid Omer Yousif, at a press conference held Wednesday noon.

He stressed that the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change will continue mobilization and escalation through sit-ins and civil disobedience until the transfer of power to civilians.

He said that he stands with the direct and serious negotiation on the issues included in the document, adding that the Forces for the Declaration of Freedoms and Change is unwilling to bet involved in political maneuvers.

He described the response of the Transitional Military Council to the document as a frustrating one.

Meanwhile, the leading figure at the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, Medani Abbas Medani, said that the talking about holding early elections is attempt to legitimize the former regime and will lead to risky results.

He pointed out that the dialogue with others will continue and that exclusions cannot be replaced by exclusion,

Medani called on the movements of Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo and Abdul-Wahid Nour to part of the process, adding that the controversial issues can be surpassed by dialogue.