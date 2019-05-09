Sudan: Freedom and Change - We Are Committed to Transfer of Power to Civilians

Khartoum — The Leader at the Declaration of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Khaled Omer Yousef has outlined, in a press conference, held, Wednesday, that his organization will continue mobilization and escalation through sit-in and civil disobedience until power handed over to the civiliance.

He added that they support the serious direct negotiations, away from, the political maneuvers

The Declaration of the Forces of Freedom and Change will continue to mobilize and escalate through sit-ins and disobedience," said Khalid Omar Yussef, leader of the Rally, at a press conference held this afternoon. "We are not willing to engage in political maneuvers"He said.

Yousef has accused the TMC of using old methods of maintaining power, describing its respose to the constitutional document as disappointing.

Meanwhile, Medani Abass Medani, another leader of the group, has described talk about an early election as an attempt to legitimize the old regime, adding that dialogue with others will continue as exclusion can not be replaced by exclusion.