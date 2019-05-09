Sudan: Warrag Directs Calls for Solutions for Traffic Jamming

Khartoum — Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Murtada Abdalla Warrag, has got acquainted with the traffic situation throughout Khartoum State.

The Wali (governor) stressed the importance of an urgent solutions for the traffic congestion and making easier flowing of traffic, particularly at the peak hours.

He ordered the extension of the Arab Traffic Week to ease procedures for the public in order to obtain licenses and other traffic services.

He reminded with the importance of implementing the safety driving methods, on the ground to preserve safety for all.

The Wali, (governor) gave this directives, during a meeting Wednesday at his office with Khartoum State's Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen, Tarig Atta.

Maj. Gen Atta has praised the Wali's supportive stance regarding the traffic services provided to the public.

He briefed the Wali (governor) on the detailed plans for traffic and its structure.

He said they have day - to day - deployment of police on sites, daily follow-up and setup of plans all over the state, with view of solving traffic jamming.