Sudan: TMC Political Committee Meets With Political Parties and Forces

Khartoum — The Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Wednesday met with the political parties and forces, entities, movements and individuals and reviewed outcome of the negotiations with the Forces for Freedom and Change.

The TMC Political Committee announced that it will meet in the coming hours with the Forces of Freedom and Change to hold talks for reaching political and social accord that leads to surpassing the crises and paves the way for implementing a democratic system leading to free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, Gen. Issa has given a briefing on the visions pertinent to the transitional period's arrangements, indicating that these forces have provides 177 visions on the arrangements for the transitional period.

Member of the TMC, Gen. Yasser Al-Atta said that the Transitional Military Council has received 177 visions that were based on patriotism and sincerity concerning the arrangements for the interim period and achieving a bright future of the country.

He stressed the importance of communication with all the political components for achieving solution, describing the differences in views as small and can be surpassed by little patience and patriotism.