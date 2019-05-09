South Africa: Chris Morris Set for English County Stint

Cape Town — Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris will join English county side Hampshire for the duration if the Vitality T20 blast, which gets underway later this year.

The 32-year-old only found out on Tuesday that he would be a part of South Africa's 15-man World Cup squad, replacing the injured Anrich Nortje, who fractured his hand at training in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Morris will join Hampshire at the end of South Africa's run at the World Cup.

"It's an exciting tournament and it's an exciting summer coming up - I can't wait to get there and play at the Ageas Bowl and express what I can do," Morris said in a statement.

Hampshire director of cricket, Giles White, was clearly pleased with the signing.

"We were delighted when Chris agreed early on to join us for the season," he said.

"He's a dynamic batsman in the middle-order and a handful with the ball both up front and at the death, so he's a great fit for us and hopefully he'll make a big difference this summer."

The Proteas, meanwhile, play their World Cup opener against hosts England at The Oval on May 30.

??? "I can't wait to get there & play at @TheAgeasBowl and express what I can do."???? https://t.co/FdUL32I6BH #MorrisSigns pic.twitter.com/fsgIIqlxaV-- Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 8, 2019

Source: Sport24